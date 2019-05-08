SK Telecom joins hands with Instagram for digital ad business

BUSINESS

South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom said Wednesday it will join hands with Instagram for digital advertising and online marketing by employing platforms for the 5G cellular network.



During an event held at SKT’s headquarters in Seoul, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer Ha Hyung-il met with Instagram Vice President Jim Squires to boost their partnership.



To spread more contents using 5G network, SKT said it will rely on a variety of distinctive features in Instagram. They include Stories, a feature that lets users post photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours, and IGTV, a standalone vertical video application for smartphones.







SKT innovation center chief Ha Hyung-il shakes with Instagram Vice President Jim Squires at SKT`s headquarter in Seoul. SKT

“Given our competitive edge in 5G network services and augmented reality and virtual reality technology and Facebook and Instagram’s global reach, we will lead the transformation in digital marketing and advertisements,” said Ha.SKT said the agreement allows the company to become Instagram’s first Korean counterpart in mobile business when the photo-sharing social networking company wants to apply new advertising and marketing campaigns in the country.