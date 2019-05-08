8 arrested for holding woman captive for 3 days

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Gwangju Nambu Police Station said Wednesday that it had arrested a 25-year-old man and booked seven others without detention for holding a 22-year-old woman captive and assaulting her for three days. The suspects also include a 23-year-old woman.According to the police, the victim was held prisoner from the evening of April 29 until early Thursday morning in a motel room where she was beaten and threatened in an attempt to extort 3 million won ($2,566) she owed the 23-year-old female suspect.Police also say the female suspect had offered the arrested man 1 million won to find the victim and force her to repay the debt. During the three days of confinement, the suspects allegedly threatened to make the money either by selling her organs or by selling her to human traffickers.Around midnight Thursday, the victim obtained one of the alleged assailants’ cellphones and sent an acquaintance a social media message requesting help. She was rescued shortly afterward by the police and was taken to a hospital.The eight suspects fled the scene before the police arrived but were caught the same day. They are now under investigation for additional crimes pertaining to sex trafficking.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)