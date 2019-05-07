N. Korea calls self-reliance 'treasure sword' for survival and prosperity

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

North Korea's state media highlighted the importance of "self-reliance" on Tuesday, calling it a "treasure sword" for the communist state's survival and prosperity.North Korea has recently intensified calls for independence from outside help in building a strong economy amid little sign that global sanctions will be eased anytime soon after the breakdown of leader Kim Jong-un's summit in February with US President Donald Trump."The people in the DPRK regard self-reliance as a vital matter related to the destiny of the country and the nation," the Korean Central News Agency said in an article. "The whole history of the Korean revolution is a history of self-reliance."DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The KCNA added that the history of self-reliance started with late founder Kim Il-sung's fight against imperial Japan and that the spirit even now serves as a "treasure sword" for the country's prosperity.On Monday, the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, carried a similar story in which it underlined the importance of self-reliance, accusing "imperialists" of using sanctions as a way to seek regime change and make North Korea their subordinate.It made no mention of the US, but the criticism appears aimed at Washington, which has vowed to maintain the sanctions against Pyongyang until it is completely denuclearized.Nuclear negotiations have been stalemated after the second summit between Kim and Trump in late February ended without an agreement due to differences over Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.In his policy speech last month, Kim said that he will not seek a summit with Trump "just because of the issue of sanctions relief," adding that he will wait "for a bold decision from the US with patience till the end of this year."On Saturday, North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea in what appeared to be an expression of frustration with the stalled nuclear talks. Supervising the weapons test, leader Kim said, "Genuine peace and security are ensured and guaranteed only by powerful strength," according to state media. (Yonhap)