The death rate from cancer in South Korea has been on the rise every year, according to the Korea Insurance Development Institute.The number of life insurance subscribers who died of cancer increased from 18,144 in 2008 to 19,560 in 2010, 21,179 in 2012, 23,213 in 2015 and 24,940 in 2017, data showed.By total number of deaths, the deadliest cancers were of the lungs, liver, stomach, pancreas, colon and breast.