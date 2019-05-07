New envoy vows to work closely with Russia to rope in N. Korea

“This is a very important moment for strategic communication between South Korea and Russia for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of a peace regime,” Lee, who was appointed as a new ambassador to Russia on May 3, told reporters on Tuesday.
|South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Lee Suk-bae (right) speaks during a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
He received his credentials about a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the first time in Vladivostok on April 25.
During the summit with Kim, Putin stressed that importance of making progress in inter-Korean relations as well as continuous talks between the US and North Korea, Lee said.
He said that Moscow will “make a positive and constructive contribution” for building a peace regime. “I will closely cooperate with Russia to make sure that North Korea does not deviate from the dialogue track.”
Enhancing economic cooperation between Seoul and Moscow is one of his priorities. In particular, he will seek to begin negotiations with Russia for a free trade agreement in services and investment sectors to boost bilateral trade.
“I will make efforts for a swift conclusion of FTA talks while pursuing trade expansion in cooperation with the government, state-run and private enterprises,” he said.
His mission includes realization of President Moon Jae-in’s initiative so-called “Nine Bridges” that is designed to push for joint economic projects with Russia in various areas, including energy, shipbuilding, fishery and transportation.
Among the cross-border projects, some aim at linking South Korea and Russia’s Far East, such as with a gas pipeline and railways, which require North Korea’s involvement.
“(The Nine Bridge projects) are significant as they could serve as preparatory work for future trilateral partnership of South Korea, North Korea and Russia when the surrounding environment improves after lifting UN sanctions (imposed against North Korea),” he said.
In February, South Korea and Russia inked an action plan of the initiative, which includes a proposal for joint research by South Korea, North Korea and Russia for economic cooperation on railways, natural gas and electricity in the event of denuclearization of the peninsula.
“Working group meetings for the research projects have been taking place and will continue,” Lee said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)