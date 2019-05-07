Moon, Trump to hold phone conversation

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Ming-jung announces the plans for President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump`s telephone conversation on Tuesday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation to discuss issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.“(Moon and Trump) will exchange views on matters related to the Korean Peninsula, and discuss ways to make progress in the current situation,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said. The call is scheduled to take place late Tuesday evening, though Seoul’s presidential office did not reveal the exact time.“The call has been scheduled for today as time was needed to analyze (North Korea’s projectiles) before discussion between the allies’ (leaders),” a Cheong Wa Dae official said.The official stressed that South Korea and the US have been cooperating closely and sharing information since North Korea launched projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday. According to Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, the projectiles were fired from ground-to-ground weapons systems.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)