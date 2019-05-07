Moon, Trump to discuss N. Korea in phone talks: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have phone talks with US President Donald Trump on North Korea later Tuesday, Moon's office announced, days after Pyongyang's firing of several "projectiles" into the East Sea.In the phone conversation slated for Tuesday night (Seoul time), the leaders plan to "exchange opinions on the Korean Peninsula security conditions" following their White House summit on April 11 and discuss ways to move the denuclearization process forward, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.Moon and Trump are also expected to talk especially about North Korea's latest launch of projectiles.Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday that leader Kim Jong-un oversaw rocket firing drills a day earlier.On the exact time of the phone talks, the 21st between Moon and Trump, Ko said the two sides are still in consultations about it.They usually talk for about 30 minutes starting at around 10 p.m. (Yonhap)