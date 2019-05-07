Momoland to drop new single featuring Vietnamese singer Erik

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Momoland is set to drop a new single, "Momola," featuring famed Vietnamese singer Erik, on Tuesday, its management agency said.The new single, which is on its way to hit the music scene Tuesday evening, is a sentimental ballad song that veered from the group's other energetic, dance numbers, according to MLD Entertainment.The new song, whose Korean title is translated as "You are the only love," delves into the longing and sentimental feelings of love through medium-tempo melodies, MLD said.Momoland worked with Erik, a top-rung Vietnamese singer, for the ballad number, and the song will be released simultaneously in South Korea and Vietnam, according to MLD.With its hilarious, upbeat dance songs, including "Bboom Bboom" and "Baam," Momoland earned fame and popularity in Asian countries.Its latest single titled "I'm So Hot," in particular, claimed the top seat of a major Philippine music chart.Following the music release later in the day, the group will travel to Japan to promote the new song. (Yonhap)