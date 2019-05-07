Go to Mobile Version

[News Briefs] Gangnam first part of country to provide free menstrual products at schools

By Kim Arin
  • Published : May 7, 2019 - 18:47
  • Updated : May 7, 2019 - 18:47

Gangnam-gu, a district in southern Seoul, is offering free sanitary napkins at schools, becoming the first part of the country to do so. 


A sanitary napkin dispenser installed at Chungdam High School in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Gangnam district office)

The district office said Monday it has installed 157 dispensers at 81 locations including elementary, middle and high schools and other institutions that serve young people.

While the Seoul Metropolitan Government currently operates 11 dispensers, none of these are in schools. Gangnam-gu Office is expanding the free sanitary napkin project as a way to assist disadvantaged schoolchildren.

Gangnam-gu plans to install dispensers at parks and subway stations.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


