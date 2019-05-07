Korean environmental exhibition wins international acclaim

BUSINESS

(ENVEX)

South Korea’s leading environmental exhibition, the International Exhibition on Environmental Technology & Green Energy, has received UFI certification, the Korea Environmental Preservation Association announced Tuesday.UFI is the French abbreviation for a global association that represents trade show organizers and exhibition center operators. As a UFI-approved international event, ENVEX is now recognized as a high-quality exhibition that provides a secure space for business interactions, KEPA explained.The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy has already acknowledged ENVEX as one of Korea’s most promising exhibitions for the past 15 years. This year’s event will showcase the cutting-edge technologies of some 240 companies from 19 countries around the world.KEPA president Lee Woo Shin promised that ENVEX would play an active role this year in supporting domestic environmental corporations in expanding overseas by providing networking opportunities such as seminars, business matching services and guided tours.ENVEX runs May 15-17 at COEX Hall in Samseong-dong, Seoul. Interested people can register online.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)