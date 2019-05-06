‘Battlegrounds’ multi-view livestream to be on KT’s E-Sports Live

KT will exclusively live stream PUBG Mobile Street Challenge, the official mobile esports competition of “Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds,” in 5G multi-view, the company said Monday.
KT’s E-Sports Live is a game live streaming application that is limited to KT’s 5G subscribers. The super speed, low latency characteristics of the 5G network enable simultaneous watching of up to five game screens. E-Sports Live uses KT’s self-developed http live streaming (HLS) technology, which cuts down latency rate by 7 seconds in comparison to preexisting live video platforms.
|KT’s E-Sports Live (KT)
In the case of “Battlegrounds,” which is a first-person shooter (FPS) game, E-Sports Live users can select to watch multiple screens including the main broadcast and first-person views of each player.
KT will air all PMSC “squad up” games that is currently ongoing leading up to June 8. This round of PMSC “squad ups” will round out 60 teams through online preliminary matches. The final winning team and the runner-up team will be given the chance to take part in global final competition “Pubg Mobile Club Open,” in July in Germany.
This is not the only partnership KT has with the gaming world. In mid-April, KT collaborated with Nexon for the launch of its ultimate-resolution mobile game “Traha.”
In late-April, KT signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyper Text Markup Language 5 (HTML5) streaming company MoviGame. An HTML5 game is a web-based game that can be played on computers and smartphones as long as the device has access to an internet browser. No further download of apps or software is required for an HTML5 game. KT and MoviGame will join forces for the creation of 5G streaming game.
KT has also announced to hold a cultural 5G festival at Yonsei-ro in Sinchon, Seoul, on May 11 and 12 in an effort to appeal to the millennial generation.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)