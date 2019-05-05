Gov't orders recall of 11,500 imported automobiles

BUSINESS

South Korea's transport ministry on Sunday issued recall orders for 11,500 units of 58 different imported cars, including those from BMW, Volkswagen and Honda.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said 2,461 units of Germany-based carmaker BMW's 320d and 116i models will be recalled, citing battery problems.



Around 2,000 units of 22 different BMW models, including the 523i, will also be recalled over heater issues.



Another 2,000 units of seven Volkswagen models, including the Golf 1.4 TSI, will be recalled due to potential flaws in their transmissions.



Four models of Audi, including the TT Coupe 45 TFSI Quattro, will be recalled for using defective air bags produced by Japan's Takata.



The recall involves defective inflators in Takata air bags that may deploy improperly during crashes, shooting metal fragments into the driver and passengers.



Two models of Japan-based Honda, including the Accord, will also be recalled over the air bag issue, covering some 1,300 units. (Yonhap)