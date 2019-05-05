Trump voices confidence in Kim despite NK's projectile launch

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will keep his promise on denuclearization despite Pyongyang's firing of unidentified projectiles.



"Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong-un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it," Trump tweeted. "He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!"



US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as National Security Advisor John Bolton looks on in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Reuters-Yonhap)

This came after North Korea fired multiple projectiles into the East Sea earlier in the day.They flew about 70 kilometers to 200 kilometers, Seoul's military said, adding South Korean and US authorities are analyzing details and the intention behind the firing.It is not clear yet whether the projectiles were ballistic missiles. North Korea is barred from firing missiles using ballistic technology under multiple global sanctions.North Korea has stayed mum on Saturday's firing.Trump's tweet can be interpreted as an expression of his desire to keep the door open for talks with North Korea.Experts see the North's latest move as an apparent move to pressure Washington into showing more flexibility amid stalled denuclearization talks between the two countries.Nuclear negotiations have been stalemated after the second summit between Kim and Trump in late February ended without an agreement due to differences over Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.Earlier, the White House said it is aware of North Korea's launch of short-range projectiles and will keep tabs on the situation."We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor as necessary."North Korea has not test-fired a ballistic missile since November 2017, a lull that Trump has hailed as one of his major achievements in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)