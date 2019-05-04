Cheong Wa Dae concerned about N. Korea's breach of inter-Korean military deal

NATIONAL

South Korean Presidnet Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

South Korea's presidential office said Saturday that North Korea's firing of short-range projectiles is contrary to the purpose of inter-Korean military accords last year.It urged Pyongyang to stop acts of escalating military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, briefing media on the results of an emergency meeting of top security officials held hours after North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, presided over the session, according to presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon joined the meeting, along with some other officials in charge of national security.They "assessed the background and intention of the launch," she said, adding the national crisis management center is keeping close tabs on related situations.Currently, Ko said the defense authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the exact type and other data on what was fired.Cheong Wa Dae called on North Korea to resume dialogue at an early date, taking note of the firing that came amid a pause in denuclearization talks. (Yonhap)