South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency meeting of top security officials Saturday after North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea earlier in the day.Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, presided over the session, according to presidential spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon joined the meeting.The participants are "monitoring the current situation and closely exchanging information with the US side," Ko said. (Yonhap)