US says it will continue to monitor situation after NK launch

NATIONAL

The White House said Friday that it is aware of North Korea's launch of short-range projectiles and will keep tabs on the situation.



The unidentified projectiles were fired off North Korea's east coast just after 9 a.m. (local time) and fell into the East Sea after flying some 70-200 kilometers, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.



The firings appear to signal Pyongyang's frustration with Washington over stalemated negotiations on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.



"We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor as necessary." (Yonhap)





