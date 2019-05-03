Moon gives credentials to new ambassadors to China, Japan, other nations

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Friday granted credentials to two dozen newly appointed ambassadors, including those to China, Japan and Russia.



Conversing with them during the Cheong Wa Dae ceremony, Moon expressed his condolences to foreign ministry officials and the bereaved family members of Ambassador to Finland Moon Duk-ho, according to his spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.





President Moon Jae-in (center) walks toward a meeting room at Cheong Wa Dae together with newly appointed South Korean ambassadors to overseas missions on Friday. (Yonhap)

The envoy died earlier this week while receiving treatment at a local hospital for acute leukemia.He also talked about another career diplomat, Kim Eun-young, who's still in a coma. Last November, she was found unconscious in her hotel room in Singapore following an apparent stroke. She was accompanying the president on his trip there, serving as the ministry's director-general for South Asian and Pacific affairs."I hope (she) will get well soon," the president was quoted as telling the envoys. "What's most important is health. Don't forget that it's the way to (serve) for the Republic of Korea," he said, using South Korea's official name.Ambassador to Beijing Jang Ha-sung mentioned his work in the Chinese capital over the past four weeks.He pointed out that there are many issues to resolve between South Korea and China, but he pledged every effort to find a "turning point" in the development of South Korea, the spokesperson said.Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Sung-nam said he feels a sense of heavy responsibility, having assumed the post to lead South Korea's mission to ASEAN, which is an "advance base" for the government's New Southern Policy.Lim said he would do his best to achieve synergy between South Korea and ASEAN states.(Yonhap)