Seoul-based PEFs likely to acquire Lotte’s financial arms

BUSINESS

Two Seoul-based private equity firms have been selected as the most preferred bidders for the respective acquisition of South Korean-Japanese conglomerate Lotte Group’s nonbanking financial arms Lotte Non-Life Insurance and Lotte Card, according to industry sources on May 3.



South Korean PEF Hahn & Co. was the surprising pick for Lotte Card, topping other banking group rivals such as Hana Financial Group and Woori Financial Group-MBK Partners consortium.



Hahn & Co. has reportedly valued the company at roughly 1.8 trillion won ($1.5 billion). The PEF with some $3 billion assets under management -- the second-largest in Korea following MBK Partners -- is willing to buy some 80 percent stake in Lotte Card, while Lotte subsidiaries will become minority stakeholders. Currently, its holding firm Lotte Corp. and Lotte Capital own a combined 98.37 percent stake.



The news beat market anticipations that either Hana or Woori would take control of the company to strengthen their credit card business in their race to ramp up assets.





Lotte Insurance and Lotte Card headquarters in Seoul (Lotte)