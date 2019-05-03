Moon orders military to fully implement inter-Korean deal on easing tensions

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in instructed the military Friday to keep trying to reduce tensions and build confidence on the Korean Peninsula by faithfully implementing related defense agreements with North Korea.



He issued the order, receiving a report from Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Gen. Park Han-Ki, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the top commanders of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and Marine Corps at the presidential compound, Moon's office said.



The session was held about three weeks after Moon replaced the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps chiefs in a regular reshuffle of top uniformed officers.







The military officials briefed Moon on their plan to make an "active, aggressive push for a conditions-based transition" of wartime operational control from the United States to South Korea on the basis of the robust alliance, Cheong Wa Dae said.Moon stressed the importance of "close consultations" between the allies and positive effects on South Korea's defense capabilities through the OPCON transition, it added.He also told them to take speedy defense reform measures in consideration of rapidly changing regional security conditions.Cheong Wa Dae did not provide additional details on the issues of the OPCON transfer and inter-Korean military accords. It did not inform media either in advance of the president's schedule on the meeting with military leaders. (Yonhap)