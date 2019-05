BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Korean Air said Friday it will increase fares on domestic routes by 7 percent starting next month to reflect rising fuel costs.The national flag carrier attributed the fare increase to an unfavorable business environment, due to rising oil prices and volatile exchange rates.The increased fares will be applied to tickets for domestic travel beginning June 1, the company said in a statement.Korean Air hasn’t raised fares on the domestic routes in the past seven years due to tougher competition with low-cost carriers and the emergence of bullet trains. (Yonhap)