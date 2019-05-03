Culture minister vows to find optimal measures to ban screen monopolies

NATIONAL

The culture minister has vowed to come up with optimal ways to ban screen monopolies by conglomerate-financed big-budget films.



"Through simulations, (I) will come up with an optimal ceiling on cinema screens," Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Yang-woo told reporters Thursday in the southern heritage city of Jeonju after attending the opening ceremony of the 20th Jeonju International Film Festival.



Since taking office a month earlier, the minister has pledged to introduce cinematic regulations aimed at putting a ceiling on the number of movie screens that a single film can be screened on simultaneously.







(Yonhap)

Currently, nearly 80 percent of movie screens nationwide are controlled by multiplexes run by two conglomerates -- CJ and Lotte Group. The market dominance has unfairly allowed one particular movie, often a big-budget flick or a Hollywood blockbuster, to take up the majority of local cinema screens, leaving little chance for the cinematic debuts of indie films or other works by smaller production and distribution firms."From what I have studied so far, a ceiling on cinema screens of 40, 50 or 60 percent was found to have a certain level of effect (in bringing in) diversity (in the cinema market)," Park said."But optimal measures should be found because a (government) policy could lead to side effects," he noted.The minister also hinted at an envisioned increase in government assistance to the creators of independent and art films."In terms of economics, (the hardship faced by) indie and art films is largely attributable to market failure. (They) can barely make it without government assistance throughout the process of production, screening and overseas penetration," he said.The government needs to further expand its 9 billion won ($7.7 million) budget for bolstering indie films, he added.Asked about his goal for his term as culture minister, Park said, "Sketching out how our cinema industry financed with small capital would respond to global changes is my goal." (Yonhap)