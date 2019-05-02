[Graphic News] Cases of lost, mishandled air luggage rose worldwide in 2018

WORLD

Air passengers had to grapple with more incidents of luggage mishaps in 2018, with those in Europe faring far worse than Asia or North America, according to data.For every 1,000 passengers, there were 5.69 cases of lost, damaged or severely delayed luggage worldwide in 2018, according to a report by Sita, a Brussels-based firm that specializes in air transport communications and information technology.That is an increase from 5.57 cases per 1,000 passengers in 2017.Travelers in Europe had to deal with more baggage hassle - with 7.29 incidents per 1,000 - than those in North America and Asia, at 2.85 and 1.77, respectively.