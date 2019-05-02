First civilian forum on Seoul-Beijing security cooperation to be held

NATIONAL

Kwon Ki-sik. Korea-China City Friendship Association

The first civilian forum dealing with South Korea-China cooperation in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula will be held, the Korea-China City Friendship Association said Thursday.The event, co-hosted by the China Association for International Friendly Contact, will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.It will include a panel discussion on Seoul-Beijing cooperation in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a welcoming dinner hosted by the China Association for International Friendly Contact.The panel will comprise former high-level government officials who held posts related to national security and intelligence, according to the Korea-China City Friendship Association. It will include retired army Maj. Gen. Ha Jung-yul, who served as national defense secretary to the South Korean president from 2000 to 2003.“The event will be a platform for frank discussion among former high-level national security officials from the two sides, and contribute to improving Korea-China relations,” said Kwon Ki-sik, chairman of Korea-China City Friendship Association.“The plan is to hold the event on a regular basis in major cities in Korea and China.”The Korea-China City Friendship Association is an organization under Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, established in 2015 to facilitate exchanges on the municipal level.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)