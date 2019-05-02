Go to Mobile Version

First civilian forum on Seoul-Beijing security cooperation to be held

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : May 2, 2019 - 16:11
  • Updated : May 2, 2019 - 16:11

The first civilian forum dealing with South Korea-China cooperation in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula will be held, the Korea-China City Friendship Association said Thursday.

The event, co-hosted by the China Association for International Friendly Contact, will be held in Beijing on Tuesday. 

Kwon Ki-sik. Korea-China City Friendship Association

It will include a panel discussion on Seoul-Beijing cooperation in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a welcoming dinner hosted by the China Association for International Friendly Contact.

The panel will comprise former high-level government officials who held posts related to national security and intelligence, according to the Korea-China City Friendship Association. It will include retired army Maj. Gen. Ha Jung-yul, who served as national defense secretary to the South Korean president from 2000 to 2003.

“The event will be a platform for frank discussion among former high-level national security officials from the two sides, and contribute to improving Korea-China relations,” said Kwon Ki-sik, chairman of Korea-China City Friendship Association.

“The plan is to hold the event on a regular basis in major cities in Korea and China.”

The Korea-China City Friendship Association is an organization under Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, established in 2015 to facilitate exchanges on the municipal level.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


