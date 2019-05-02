[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Seoul’s The Margaux Grill presents the Grill in the Secret Garden promotion.The promotion allows diners to enjoy barbecue while listening to live jazz.Salad and appetizers are to be served on an unlimited basis. Freshly cooked foods will be passed around and the Surf & Turf plate will be served at each table. Rotisserie and carving stations will be prepared, too. A cocktail will be provided for each person.The meal costs 140,000 won per person and will continue every Friday and Saturday night. For more information, call The Margaux Grill at (02) 6282-6267.Haevichi Hotels & Resorts’ American dining restaurant Michael’s by Haevichi in Seoul presents the Taste by Michael’s Premium Steak promotion, ideal for a group of three to four diners who would like to have a full steak course meal.The promotion deal includes 680-gram porterhouse and prime rib, along with salad, soup and dessert.The course meal costs 160,000 won and wine pairing is optional.For more information, call Michael’s by Haevichi at (02) 722-4300.Glad Mapo’s Johnny Bar presents a whiskey promotion for those who would like to learn about the drink.The promotion will see 15 to 20 percent discounts for bottles of whiskey, including Highland Park and Macallan. Depending on age of the malt, prices range from 120,000 to 560,000 won.Other than the discount, the bar introduces its iconic Beginner Sampler and Highland Sampler designed for whiskey beginners.In addition to the whiskey menu, cocktails and draft beer are priced at around 10,000 won. For more information or reservations, call Johnny Bar at (02) 2197-5052.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex are serving seasonal bingsu, the shaved ice dessert, through the end of August.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents the new Retro Mugwort Bingsu and the iconic Cloud Mango Bingsu, respectively at 38,000 won and 48,000 won.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Lobby Lounge offers a range of choices including the Healthy Moringa Bingsu and Cotton Candy Mango Bingsu, both priced at 45,000 won. The classic red bean bingsu is also available at 35,000 won.For reservations, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603 and InterContinental Seoul Coex Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603.Park Hyatt Seoul’s modern Korean restaurant The Lounge will present hanwoo promotion The Taste from Sunday.The promotion introduces a meal using the finest hanwoo, or Korean beef, with an appetizer, cold dish, main plate and dessert.The meal is priced at 90,000 won per person. For an additional cost of 30,000 won two glasses of wine can be paired.The deal will continue until June 21. For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.