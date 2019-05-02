Bolton likely to visit Seoul this month: Japanese media

NATIONAL

(AP-Yonhap)

US National Security Adviser John Bolton is likely to visit South Korea later this month for talks with Seoul officials over North Korea's nuclear program, Japanese media reported Thursday.Citing diplomatic sources, the Kyodo News agency said that Seoul and Washington are "in the final stages of arranging his visit to Seoul around May 28 to meet Chung Eui-yong," referring to the director of the National Security Office at South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.His possible visit comes at a time when negotiations on how to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have been stalled after the no-deal Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February."Bolton is expected to reaffirm the US stance that sanctions against the North should be in place until Pyongyang takes detailed steps for the denuclearization," Kyodo reported.Citing South Korean government officials, NHK carried a similar report that said Bolton is to arrive in Seoul on May 28 to meet with Seoul officials.Earlier, diplomatic sources said Stephen Biegun, US Special Representative for North Korea, is likely to visit Seoul from May 8-10 to discuss North Korean nuclear issues. (Yonhap)