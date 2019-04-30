N. Korea warns U.S. of "unwanted consequences"

NATIONAL

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. (Yonhap)

A senior North Korean official on Tuesday warned of "unwanted consequences" if Washington does not shift its policy on the North's denuclearization within this year, deepening the nuclear standoff with the U.S.North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui did not elaborate on what she meant by "unwanted consequences" that she said the U.S. does not want to see."Our resolution on denuclearization remains unchanged and we will put it into practice when the time comes. But, it will only be possible when the U.S. changes their current way of calculation and reestablishes its stance," Choe was quoted as saying by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.Choe's remarks come after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's interview with CBS last Wednesday. Pompeo said the U.S. could "change paths" if the denuclearization talks with the North do not succeed.Last week, North Korea accused White House National Security Advisor John Bolton of not understanding the intentions of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.It's not unusual for the North to ramp up harsh rhetoric against the U.S. and its officials.The latest comments came amid no signs of a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear row.The mention of an unwanted outcome may suggest that the North could reactivate its missile or nuclear programs.Last month, Choe said North Korea is rethinking whether to continue nuclear talks with the U.S. She added that Kim Jong-un will decide soon whether to stay on the track of dialogue and maintain a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests.In a speech to North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament earlier this month, Kim demanded the U.S. change its stance on economic sanctions by the end of this year. (Yonhap)