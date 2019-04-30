[Newsmaker] Ex-KT chairman faces arrest over alleged hiring irregularities

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Lee Suk-chae, former chairman of telecom firm KT Corp., appeared before a local court Tuesday morning to attend an arrest warrant hearing in connection with allegations that he gave preferential treatment in hiring to a high-profile opposition lawmaker’s daughter.Lee, who served as KT chairman from 2009 to 2013, is suspected of involvement in giving preferential treatment to job applicants with ties to powerful figures -- including a daughter of Rep. Kim Sung-tae of the then-ruling Liberty Party Korea -- in the recruitment process at the telecom giant.Lee, who is charged with obstruction of business, faced questions as he entered the Seoul Southern District Court in the morning but would not say whether he ordered the illicit hiring or whether Kim, a former floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, had asked for a favor.There were nine cases of hiring irregularities at KT in 2012, according to the prosecution.Lee reportedly denied any involvement. He was called in twice for questioning by prosecutors.Earlier this month, the prosecution sent those who were in charge of the recruitment process at KT in 2012 -- Seo Yu-yeol, a former KT president, and Kim Sang-hyo, a former KT executive in charge of personnel affairs -- to trial on charges of misusing their authority to hire six people, including the lawmaker’s daughter, to fill full-time positions at KT.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)