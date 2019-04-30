S. Korea to create posts for gender equality in gov't offices

NATIONAL

South Korea will set up new departments dedicated to handling gender equality policies in eight government offices to better deal with sexual discrimination and abuse in the cultural and educational sectors, the gender ministry said Tuesday.



Under a plan endorsed by the Cabinet , the new posts will be established at eight government offices, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the National Police Agency, according to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.







The move came after MeToo revelations in art, movie, sports and educational circles swept the country last year, with renowned poet Ko Un and other actors embroiled.The new departments will be assigned to oversee policies on gender discrimination and sexual violence in their organizations, and help them consider gender equality in the policymaking process.The gender equality ministry said it will run a consultation body of the gender equality departments on a regular basis. (Yonhap)