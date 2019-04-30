Prime minister to leave for 11-day trip to Kuwait, Colombia, Ecuador

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will embark on an 11-day trip to Kuwait, Colombia and Ecuador on Tuesday in an effort to discuss ways to expand cooperation with the three nations, his office said.



Lee will visit Kuwait from Tuesday to Friday and Colombia from Saturday to Monday. His final leg of the trip is Ecuador, where he will stay from Monday to May 8.







(Yonhap)

The trip is part of the government's efforts to expand diplomacy with the Middle East, and Central and South America.In Kuwait, Lee will meet with Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the prime minister of the Middle Eastern country, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperative relations.In Colombia, Lee will have a meeting with President Ivan Duque Marquez to talk about the bilateral ties.In Ecuador, Lee is scheduled to meet with President Lenin Moreno and have an expanded meeting involving Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner.He will also support cooperation with the auto industry in Ecuador.The prime minister will also make a stopover in Portugal on Friday to Saturday and the United States on May 8-9.In Portugal, he plans to have talks with his counterpart, Antonio Costa, and will participate in a ceremony to mark the completion of a factory by Lotte Chemical Corp. in Louisiana.He will return home May 10. (Yonhap)