Samsung posts lowest operating profit in 10 quarters

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics posted the smallest operating profit of 6.23 trillion won since 2016 for the first three months of 2019 due to weakened memory chip and display businesses, the company announced Tuesday.



In a regulatory filing, Samsung reported 52.4 trillion in consolidated sales and 6.23 trillion in operating profit during the January-March period.



The Q1 operating profit marked the lowest since the third quarter of 2016 when the tech giant reported 5.2 trillion won operating profit.



“First quarter earnings were weighed down by the slowdown in memory chips and display sales, although the newly launched Galaxy S10 smartphone logged solid sales,” the tech titan said in a statement.







(Yonhap)