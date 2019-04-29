MBK teams up with Woori Financial in bid for Lotte Card



Lotte Card, a credit-card unit of Lotte Group, has been put up for sale as the business conglomerate stepped up efforts to turn itself into a holding company structure.



Under South Korean law, an industrial holding company is banned from holding a majority stake in a financial unit to prevent owners of family-run business conglomerates from exploiting a financial unit as their private coffers.



Woori Financial has a credit-card unit, but the unit accounted for 8.5 percent of the market last year.



If the credit-card unit of Woori Financial eventually acquires Lotte Card, it would account for 19.7 percent of the market. (Yonhap)