Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

MBK teams up with Woori Financial in bid for Lotte Card

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 29, 2019 - 20:10
  • Updated : Apr 29, 2019 - 20:12

Private equity firm MBK Partners has teamed up with Woori Financial Group Inc., a major financial holding firm, in its bid to buy a majority stake in Lotte Card Co., an industry source said Monday.

The move is expected to make the sale of Lotte Card a two-way race with Hana Financial Group Inc., another major financial holding firm, according to the source.
 

(Yonhap)


Lotte Card, a credit-card unit of Lotte Group, has been put up for sale as the business conglomerate stepped up efforts to turn itself into a holding company structure.

Under South Korean law, an industrial holding company is banned from holding a majority stake in a financial unit to prevent owners of family-run business conglomerates from exploiting a financial unit as their private coffers.

Woori Financial has a credit-card unit, but the unit accounted for 8.5 percent of the market last year.

If the credit-card unit of Woori Financial eventually acquires Lotte Card, it would account for 19.7 percent of the market. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114