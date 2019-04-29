Chin Un-suk appointed composer-in-residence at Elbphilharmonie Orchestra

The orchestra, based at the iconic Elbphilharmonie Hamburg concert hall in Germany, announced it had invited Chin as composer-in-residence for the 2019-20 season at a press conference Friday for the inauguration of Chief Conductor Alan Gilbert.
|Unsuk Chin (Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra)
The orchestra will explore Chin’s musical universe this season through seven programs, starting with the opening night programs scheduled for Sept. 6-7. In the performances, Chin’s new work will see its world premiere.
At a concert on Nov. 29, the orchestra will perform “The Silence of the Sirens,” written by Chin. The official ceremony to present the Bach Award will take place at the concert.
Two works by Chin and commissioned by the NDR, “Spira” and “Mannequin,” will get their German premieres during the season.
German contemporary music ensemble Musikfabrik will perform ensemble works by Chin, with piano solo pieces and chamber music by the composer to follow. She will also share her artistic insights at various events, including lectures and a film screening.
Chin, based in Berlin since 1988, has received numerous awards throughout her career, including the Grawemeyer Award in 2004, Arnold Schonberg Prize in 2005 and 2010 Prince Pierre Foundation Music Award.
Earlier this year, she was recognized with the prestigious Bach Award.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)