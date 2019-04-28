Iranian FM to visit North Korea: report

NATIONAL

The Iranian foreign minister will visit North Korea soon, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Sunday, in the latest sign of growing ties amid US pressure.



Mohammad Javad Zarif made the announcement in an interview posted on IRNA's website, though no specific time frame has been given.





Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in New York, New York, US, Wednesday. (Reuters)

The planned visit comes as the United States has pressed North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program. Last year, Washington imposed the most biting sanctions ever on Iran following its exit from a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and five major world powers.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho visited Iran in August last year and met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif.North Korea and Iran have been suspected of exchanging missile parts and technology, especially during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.In 2006, Iran's military commander publicly acknowledged that his country obtained Scud-B and Scud-C missiles from North Korea during the war, but said Tehran no longer needs foreign assistance.(Yonhap)