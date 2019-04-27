North Korean leader returns home after summit with Putin: KCNA

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned home from a trip to Russia after his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Saturday.



Kim's special train returned to the North earlier in the day, greeted by people in the country's northeastern province of North Hamgyong, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It did not specify exactly when and where the train arrived.



"After getting off the train amid the enthusiastic cheering of the masses, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un received a greeting report from the head of the guard of honor of the Korean People's Army," it said in an English-language report.



It added Kim was back in the nation after "performing the immortal exploits in his external activities for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and the region and independent life and happy future of the Korean people."



Kim departed from the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok on Friday afternoon, a day after his first-ever summit with Putin on the denuclearization of the peninsula and Pyongyang-Moscow ties.





Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok Thursday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Kim's trip to Vladivostok marked his first overseas travel after the breakdown of his February summit with US President Donald Trump, which ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.The KCNA earlier reported that Kim emphasized that peace and security on the Korean Peninsula will entirely depend on Washington's future attitude during his summit with Putin.Kim also blamed Washington's "unilateral" attitude for the breakdown of his February meeting with US President Donald Trump and the current stalemate in denuclearization negotiations and that Pyongyang is braced for all possible situations, it added. (Yonhap)