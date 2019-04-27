'Avengers: Endgame' tops 3 mil. viewers on 3rd day in South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Marvel's latest superhero blockbuster, "Avengers: Endgame," recorded more than 3 million admissions in South Korean cinemas in three days after hitting local screens, official data showed Saturday.It drew 1.04 million viewers on Friday alone, increasing the total number to 3.21 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.The movie took up 84.4 percent of all seats at cinemas nationwide and 79.7 percent of all screens available in the country on the day."Endgame," the epic finale to the superhero studio's decadelong series of films, was released in South Korea on Wednesday. It set a new box-office record here, attracting 1.34 million viewers on its first day. (Yonhap)