Hundreds of Korean forced labor victims to sue Japanese firms for damages

Hundreds of victims of wartime forced labor and surviving family members will file a damage suit with a South Korean court next week against Japanese companies, a civic group said Friday.A Gwangju-based group that works with victims of colonial Japan's recruitment of Koreans for forced labor and their descendants said a total of 537 victims and family members have agreed to participate in the litigation.The first batch of them will file a lawsuit on Monday, seeking compensation from Japanese firms, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.The lawsuit follows two landmark rulings last year by the South Korean top court that ordered two Japanese companies -- Mitsubishi Heavy and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. -- to compensate victims for unpaid wages and harsh treatment.Although the Japanese firms have not complied with the Supreme Court rulings, a local court approved the seizure of Mitsubishi Heavy's trademark and patent assets.The case has become a diplomatic issue between Seoul and Tokyo.Japan says all compensation matters relating to the colonial period were settled under a 1965 treaty where it provided aid then valued at $300 million -- about $2.4 billion in today's money -- and wants the talks to be based on that agreement. (Yonhap)