Grand Hyatt Seoul renovates suites

LIFE&STYLE

Diplomatic Suite (Grand Hyatt Seoul)

Ambassador Suite (Grand Hyatt Seoul)

The Grand Hyatt Seoul has completed the renovation of its suites.Australian design firm Bar Studio, which was in charge of the interior spaces within the Park Hyatt Shanghai, Park Hyatt Sydney and Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, led the recent renovation of the hotel’s 53 suites.The rooms have undergone a significant upgrade while embracing the original design of famed interior architect John Morford, with subtle references to Korean culture.Three premium-level suites -- the Diplomatic, Ambassador and Presidential suites -- have been included on the recent renovation list.“With our newly renovated suites, Bar Studio has retained the spirit of the original design while bringing about a subtle but significant shift in the way guests will interact with the space, and also included engaging elements of detail and craftsmanship,” said General Manager Adrian Slater.“Our hope is that guests will find our new suites a splendidly indulgent space to rest and recuperate in after a busy day of work or sightseeing in Seoul.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)