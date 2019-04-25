Go to Mobile Version

Putin calls for resumption of six-party talks

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 25, 2019 - 19:18
  • Updated : Apr 25, 2019 - 19:18

VLADIVOSTOK -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called Thursday for the resumption of long-stalled six-way talks on North Korea's denuclearization, stressing the need for a multilateral security cooperation mechanism to support Pyongyang.

He made the remarks after his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.
 

(Yonhap)

"If South Korea and the US can offer sufficient measures for (North Korea's security) guarantee, the six-party talks may not be operated. But the guarantee mechanism from the South and the US does not seem to be sufficient," he said.

"I think there needs to be a multilateral security regime for the North," he said.

He was referring to the long-stalled dialogue apparatus involving the two Koreas, the US, China, Russia and Japan. The talks have not been held since late 2008. (Yonhap)



