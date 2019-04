NATIONAL

Nearly half of all South Koreans registered as having disabilities are over 65 years old, a government report showed.The annual report on disabilities by the Ministry of Health and Welfare found that as of last year, 2.59 million people, or 5 percent of the 51.83 million people living in the country, suffered from a debilitating condition.Of those registered as disabled, 46.7 percent were over 65 years old, up from 41.4 percent in 2014 and 38 percent in 2011.