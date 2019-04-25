Prosecution rejects ex-president’s stay of execution request

NATIONAL

Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

The prosecution concluded Thursday that former President Park Geun-hye, who was jailed for corruption, should not be allowed a stay of execution of her prison sentence as her state of her health does not warrant it.Park, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of 20 billion won ($17.2 million) for bribery and abuses of power by the appeals court, asked for a stay of execution last week, citing her “searing” back pain that cannot be treated in custody.Under criminal law, a suspension of a prison sentence is allowed when the detainee’s health is in life-threatening condition and the detainee is 70 years or older, among other conditions.The seven-member panel of prosecutors and outside experts concluded that Park is not in a situation where it is impossible to serve the prison term, after two prosecutors, including a former medical doctor, checked Park’s condition at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, Monday.The chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has the final say, but is highly likely to follow the panel’s decision.Park’s corruption case is currently pending at the Supreme Court.Separately, the Supreme Court last year confirmed a two-year sentence for illegal influence in the process of electing ruling Saenuri Party candidates in the 2016 general election.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)