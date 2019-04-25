[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night -- and children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.Jeong-il (Sol Kyung-gu), Sun-nam (Jeon Do-yeon) and their daughter Ye-sol (Kim Bo-min) have to cope with life without Su-ho (Yoon Chan-Young), as the boy died in the 2014 Sewol tragedy. On Su-ho’s birthday, the family and friends gather to share special memories.Seventeen-year-old Ju-ri (Kim Hye-jun) struggles with the knowledge of her father Kwon Dae-won (Kim) having an affair with restaurant owner Kim Mi-hee (Kim So-jin), who is pregnant with his child. When Mi-hee’s daughter Yoon-ah (Park Se-jin) tells Ju-ri’s mother Yeong-ju (Yum Jung-ah) of the affair, the four embark on a complicated journey of love, hate, jealousy, disdain and betrayal.