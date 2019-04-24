[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Seoul’s grill restaurant The Margaux Grill presents the Grill in the Secret Garden promotion.The promotion allows diners to enjoy barbecue while listening to live jazz.Salad and appetizers are to be served on an unlimited basis. Freshly cooked foods will be passed around and the Surf & Turf plate will be served at each table. Rotisserie and carving stations will be prepared, too. A cocktail drink will also be provided for each person.The meal costs 140,000 won per person and will continue every Friday and Saturday night from May 3. For more information, call The Margaux Grill at (02) 6282-6267.In Korea, Children’s Day is celebrated on May 5. To celebrate the occasion, Millennium Seoul Hilton has prepared a special buffet.The hotel’s Cafe 395 will add additional stalls offering children-friendly dishes, such as French hot dogs, sausages, beef and chicken mini burgers, cupcakes and waffles.Children-friendly activities including a balloon show, face painting and photo station.The Children’s Day buffet is available on May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This buffet is priced at 94,000 won per adult and 56,000 won per child aged 12 and under.For reservations or inquiries, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.Glad Mapo’s Johnny Bar presents a whiskey promotion for those who would like to learn about the drink.The promotion will see a 15 to 20 percent discount for bottles of whiskey, including Highland Park and Macallan. Depending on age of the malt, prices range from 120,000 to 560,000 won.Other than the discount, the bar introduces its iconic Beginner Sampler and Highland Sampler designed for whiskey beginners.In addition to the whiskey menu, cocktails and draft beer are priced at around 10,000 won. For more information or reservations, call Johnny Bar at (02) 2197-5052.Park Hyatt Seoul’s modern Korean restaurant The Lounge will present hanwoo promotion “The Taste” from Sunday.The promotion introduces a set meal using the finest hanwoo, or Korean beef, featuring an appetizer, cold dish, main plate and dessert.The meal is priced at 90,000 won per person. For an additional cost of 30,000 won two glasses of wine can be paired.The deal will continue until June 21. For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.Park Hyatt Busan’s all-day dining restaurant Dining Room features the Children’s Day Brunch, allowing family guests to enjoy a meal tailored to children’s palate.The promotion adds special dishes to the menu to satisfy young guests, including mini burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, waffles with whipped cream or chocolate sauce and ice cream. For adult guests, grilled steak and seafood cooked directly on a charcoal grill, fresh sushi and sashimi and a variety of Korean dishes will be prepared.The promotion is available on May 4 and 5 at lunch from noon to 3 p.m. It is 90,000 won per adult and 45,000 won per child aged 8 to 13.For more information or reservations, call Dining Room at (051) 990-1300.