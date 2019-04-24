Defense minister asks for US congress’ support for alliance

NATIONAL

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met US congressional leaders Wednesday and asked for their unwavering support for the maintenance of the strong alliance between the two countries, his office said.



During his meeting with Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Maggie Hassan in Seoul, Jeong expressed appreciation for their support for peace-building initiatives on the Korean Peninsula, while noting that the Seoul-Washington alliance and the joint defense posture “are stronger than ever before.”





Jeong Kyeong-doo (Yonhap)

Stressing that the implementation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September last year will be a basis for the denuclearization of the peninsula and a lasting peace, the minister also asked for their continued backing, according to the ministry.The visiting senators, in response, called for close coordination and a staunch alliance between Seoul and Washington in order to keep the ball rolling regarding negotiations with North Korea, and vowed continued efforts for and interest in tension-easing moves, the ministry added. (Yonhap)