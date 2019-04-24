Nexon Developer Conference 2019 kicks off

BUSINESS

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The three-day Nexon Developer Conference kicked off Wednesday at Nexon Korea’s headquarters in Pangyo Techno Valley, Gyeonggi Province.The NDC began in 2007 as an opportunity for Nexon Korea employees to share knowledge internally. It has since become Korea’s biggest conference for sharing knowledge on game development.For the last five years, the NDC has offered over 100 sessions every year -- up from 33 sessions in 2007 -- and attracted nearly 20,000 attendees annually. In addition, about 600 students come to the event, which features an exhibition of game art and live outdoor performances of music from games.At this year’s edition, game developers from various companies are slated to present their know-how over 105 talk sessions. Speakers include those from Nexon, Wemade, Epic Games Korea, Devsisters, NCSoft, PUBG, EA Korea, Blizzard Entertainment, Krafton, Supercell and Gamevil.Topics covered at the conference include storytelling for game developers; insights on game-developing engines Unreal and Unity; tips for job application at Nexon; communication methods between designers and programmers; business survival tactics for subculture games; and appropriate sound and music for different genres of games.There will also be a talk by professor Jeong Eui-jun of Konkuk University’s Department of Digital Culture and Contents, who has compiled observations on teenagers and games for over four years.Foreign speakers attending this year’s event are Orion Al-Shamma-Jones from Nexon America, Shohei Miyata and Yusuke Kinoshita from Capcom, and Jonathan Rogers from Grinding Gear G.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)