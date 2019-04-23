Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Number of farmers, fishermen down across S. Korea

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Apr 23, 2019 - 18:12
  • Updated : Apr 23, 2019 - 18:12





The number of South Koreans in the agrofisheries sector fell in 2018, government data showed, amid rapid aging and urbanization trends across the country.

The number of households in the farming business totaled 1.02 million in 2018, down 2 percent from 1.04 million tallied a year ago, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The number of farmers dropped 4.4 percent on-year to 2.31 million.

In the fishing sector, the number of families fell 2.5 percent on-year to 51,500 last year, with the population retreating 4 percent to 116,900.







