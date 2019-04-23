HHI Vice Chairman Kwon, ex-Ambassador Choi receive HUFS Awards

Held at its campus in Seoul, the event celebrating HUFS’ founding involved an annual awards ceremony, the HUFS Awards, which recognizes notable alumni of the university. Kwon and Choi were this year’s recipients.
|Kwon Oh-gap (left) and Choi Jong-hyun (HUFS)
Kwon was noted for his contribution as a top executive at the industry’s leading corporation and for fostering a donation culture by founding the Hyundai Oilbank 1% Nanum Foundation, at which he now serves as the honorary chairman of the board.
Choi was awarded for raising scholarship funds for the university’s students and for his role as a mentor to students with aspirations for careers in foreign policy, the university said.
