HHI Vice Chairman Kwon, ex-Ambassador Choi receive HUFS Awards

LIFE&STYLE

Kwon Oh-gap (left) and Choi Jong-hyun (HUFS)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-gap and former Ambassador to the Netherlands Choi Jong-hyun were two alumni honored at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ 65th anniversary celebration Friday.Held at its campus in Seoul, the event celebrating HUFS’ founding involved an annual awards ceremony, the HUFS Awards, which recognizes notable alumni of the university. Kwon and Choi were this year’s recipients.Kwon was noted for his contribution as a top executive at the industry’s leading corporation and for fostering a donation culture by founding the Hyundai Oilbank 1% Nanum Foundation, at which he now serves as the honorary chairman of the board.Choi was awarded for raising scholarship funds for the university’s students and for his role as a mentor to students with aspirations for careers in foreign policy, the university said.