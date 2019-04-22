Japan’s Akito Tani wins 1st Tchaikovsky online piano competition

NATIONAL

(Clockwise from second row) Judges Yasuo Watanabe of Japan, Pascal Nemirovski of France, Lee Kyungsook of Korea, Vladimir Ovchinnikov of Russia and Alexander S. Sokolov of Russia. Lee Sang-kyun, board chair of the Shinil Educational Foundation and Seoul Cyber University, and Andrey M. Scherbak, president of the Association of Tchaikovsky Competition Stars. Judges Liu Shih Kun of China, Tamas Ungar of the US and Yoon So-young of Korea. Participants Roman Sosnin of Russia, Adrian Romoff of the US, Aleksandr Doronin of Russia, Akito Tani of Japan, Kim Sae-hyun Kim of Korea, Jang Jun-ho of Korea and Kim Kang-hyun of Korea. (Seoul Cyber University)

The first International Tchaikovsky Online Piano Competition for Young Musicians ended last week with an award ceremony at Seoul Cyber University in Seoul, where a South Korean student claimed the second prize.Organized by Seoul Cyber University, Korea-Russia Art & Culture Society and the Association of Tchaikovsky Competition Stars, the contest named after Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) was designed to give young pianists up to 17 years old from around the world a chance to perform on a global online platform as well as live with an orchestra.Some 163 young artists from 17 countries participated in the competition.After competing online for the first two rounds and performing live with an orchestra for the final round, Akito Tani from Japan received first prize. Kim Sae-hyun from Korea won second prize and Alexsandr Doronin from Russia earned third prize.The international jury included prominent musicians such as Alexander Sokolov, Kim Dae-jin and Pascal Nemirovski.The final round and award ceremony were held at Seoul Cyber University in Seoul on Thursday and Friday, respectively.“I hope that the competition is an opportunity for young pianists to take a step forward to the world stage,” said Lee Sang-kyun, president of Seoul Cyber University.