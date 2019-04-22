3.8 magnitude quake hits off S. Korea's east coast

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast Monday, the weather agency said, with no reported damage so far.The quake in the East Sea occurred at 5:45 a.m. at some 38 kilometers southeast off Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province, with a depth of 21 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA)."There does not appear to be any damage," a KMA official said."The quake occurred in the sea, but we are checking for damage as the magnitude was not small."The agency initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4 but revised the quake's intensity and exact location a few minutes later.Residents in Uljin and other counties in the southeastern province said they felt the tremor, with some saying buildings slightly shook.The quake did not affected the operations of nuclear power plants in Uljin, 330 km southeast of Seoul, and in Gyeongju, 371 km southeast of the capital, according to state plant operators.On Friday, a 4.3 magnitude quake hit off the east coast near the city of Donghae on Friday, with no reported damage. (Yonhap)