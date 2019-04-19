'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket presales record in S. Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

Advance sales of tickets for the upcoming Marvel film "Avengers: Endgame" reached 1.23 million on Friday, setting a new record for advance box office sales in South Korea, according to data by the Korean Film Council.



Presales of tickets for the final "Avengers" flick, set to hit local screens on Wednesday, reached 1,230,181 as of 4:21 p.m., the real-time data showed. At that moment, the superhero film accounted for 92.1 percent of all the tickets sold in advance.



The presales figure marks a new record high that replaces the previous record set by the preceding "Avengers" film, "Avengers: Infinity War."





(Marvel)

Advance ticket sales for "Infinity War," released in April last year, reached some 1.18 million at its peak, becoming the first film released in Korea that surpassed the milestone of 1 million ticket presales.It took "Endgame" about one week less to hit the previous presales record held by "Infinity War," according to the Walt Disney Company Korea. (Yonhap)