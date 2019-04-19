Award-winning author Han Kang to contribute writing to foreign art project

LIFE&STYLE

International award-winning South Korean author Han Kang has been named the fifth author in a Norwegian government-sponsored project to collect the works of 100 renowned writers, one author a year, and publish them in 2114, Seoul's embassy in Oslo said Friday.Han, a 2016 Man Booker International Prize winner for her novel "The Vegetarian," is also the first Asian writer to be selected as a contributor to the Future Library project, which aims to connect current and future generations through writing.The project was launched in 2014 by a Scottish artist with the concept of conveying the meaning of hope and trust by connecting time and life. The previously selected writers are Margaret Atwood of Canada, David Mitchell of Britain, Sjon of Iceland and Elif Shafak of Turkey.A thousand trees have been planted in a forest near Oslo to supply paper for the special anthology of books, which will be printed in a century's time, according to the Future Library.Han will donate her unpublished text in a handover ceremony due to be held in Oslo on May 25. Her manuscript will be disclosed in 2114. (Yonhap)